Bank CenterCredit releases its third Sustainability Report

The document was prepared subject to recommendations given by the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market (ARDFM) and in accordance with international standards, including GRI, SASB, and IFRS S1 and S2. For the first time, the report includes an assessment of the Bank’s socio-economic impact on Kazakhstan’s economy. The Bank’s score in the S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment rating increased to 75 points, representing a 23% year-on-year improvement.

The Bank continues to implement its climate strategy and expand its green portfolio by financing projects in renewable energy, gas-fired power generation, and low-carbon transport. The share of green electricity increased to 31%, while Scope 2 emissions decreased by 26%, and portfolio emissions (Scope 3, financed emissions) were reduced to 1.7 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent.

Bank CenterCredit allocated more than KZT 2.8 billion to charitable and social initiatives, collaborating with national and international partners, including the Kazakhstan National Federation of UNESCO Clubs. The BCC Academy and the Leadership School continued their efforts, delivering more than 200 training programs. In addition, Bank CenterCredit conducted the Human Rights Due Diligence (HRDD) process in accordance with the UNDP methodology.

The report was independently assured by KPMG in accordance with the ISAE 3000 standard. The full report and the ESG Databook are available on the official website of Bank CenterCredit.

License No. 1.2.25/195/34 dated 03 February 2020 issued by the ARDFM RK