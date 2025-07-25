Bangkok declares martial law in eight districts of Chanthaburi and Trat provinces

The affected districts are Mueang Chanthaburi, Tha Mai, Makham, Laem Sing, Kaeng Hang Maew, Na Yai Am, and Khao Khitchakut in Chanthaburi Province, and Khao Saming in Trat Province

According to the announcement, the move is essential to safeguard the nation's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the lives and property of Thai citizens.

According to a Thai government statement, the country has lost 13 civilians due to Cambodian attacks and "is facing threats to its sovereignty and territorial integrity from Cambodia," despite the "restraint and patience" exercised in recent months.

The government urges all Thais to unite and support the military. At the same time, it emphasizes that this is "a dispute between the governments and armed forces of both countries, not between peoples."

Earlier it was reported that armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai soldiers over disputed border areas are still going on, as thousands of Cambodian villagers have been evacuated to safer areas.