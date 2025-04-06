Balaussa Muzdiman secures win at boxing event in Kazakh capital
00:21, 6 April 2025
Kazakh boxer Balaussa Muzdiman (6-0, 5 KOs) successfully performed at the boxing event in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Muzdiman fought against Filipino Maria Teresa Pinili (7-1, 2 KOs) in a lightweight bout scheduled for eight rounds - two minutes each. The fight ended in a dominant victory for the Kazakh boxer, who won by unanimous decision.
Following the fight, Balaussa Muzdiman secured her seventh professional victory and remains undefeated, while Maria Teresa Pinili suffered her second loss in the professional ring.