Baku hosts Azerbaijan and Central Asia Green Energy Week

The event will feature presentations by Florian Kitt, Senior Energy Specialist at the World Bank Group; Omari Tsereteli, Deputy Head of the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Department at the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia; Rena Gumbatova, Deputy Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency; Elchin Targuluev, Solar and Wind Energy Specialist at SOCAR Green; and other representatives of energy companies.

The event will discuss topics such as accelerating the energy transition in Azerbaijan and Central Asia—policy, investment, and regional cooperation, Azerbaijan's National Energy Strategy until 2050, and SOCAR Green's role in the development of green energy.