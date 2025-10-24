Baiterek to transform into investment holding to implement Kazakhstan’s proactive economic growth policy

The goal of the transformation is to turn Baiterek into the main driver for attracting investments and the key instrument for implementing the proactive economic growth policy aimed at doubling Kazakhstan’s GDP by 2029.

The new national economic growth policy is characterized by a targeted approach to investments - through a “project order” mechanism based on the real needs of the state.

Baiterek will play the central role in implementing this model. Over the next four years, the government will annually increase the holding’s capitalization by 1 trillion tenge, while Baiterek will attract external borrowings of up to 8 trillion tenge per year to finance priority projects.

The current structure of Baiterek as a managing holding will be transformed to align with the scale and objectives of its new investment mission.

The transformation requires strengthening the organizational model, focusing on investments, sectoral specialization, and market analytics.

An analysis of the economic structure over the past 30 years has shown that the highest added value is generated by the metallurgy, mechanical engineering, chemical, agro-industrial, and food industries.

These sectors will remain among the key priorities, and additional focus will be placed on trade, finance, and construction.

Based on these core sectors - where Kazakhstan’s main business activities are already concentrated - seven Investment Boards will be established within the investment holding. These will become growth hubs for the real sector of the economy. The main tasks of the Investment Boards will include developing and directly participating in the organization of new projects with high value-added potential in high-productivity industries. They will also evaluate business project proposals for compliance with the objectives of economic growth.

The main directions of Baiterek’s development as an investment holding include:

Regional expansion – strengthening the positions of domestic producers and developing interregional trade;

Cross-border expansion – promoting investment activities jointly with Kazakhstani businesses;

Sectoral development – expanding the holding’s mandate to generate income for the national economy.

“The future of investment projects lies in exports. We already see the results of supporting the agricultural sector: thanks to higher yields and increased investment in agriculture, more international companies are paying attention to the investment potential of the agro-industrial complex and entering the market with their technologies. Baiterek will consolidate businesses to create an ecosystem of export-oriented enterprises, help them expand sales, build value chains, and promote products in foreign markets,” said Rustam Karagoishin, Chairman of the Management Board of Baiterek.

To meet domestic demand for consumer goods, most of which are currently imported, the “Investment Order” program is being launched.

Under this program, the government itself determines priority projects and the regions for their implementation, then offers them to businesses.

The program has already been developed for the agricultural sector, and similar approaches are being designed for household chemicals, food production, and other areas.

The Board of Directors will be strengthened by increasing the number of independent members — international investment consultants from leading industries and global regions will be invited to join. This will ensure transparency and objectivity in decision-making, comprehensive risk assessment, and consideration of all factors influencing project success.

All necessary procedures for the holding’s transformation are planned to be completed by the end of the current year, so that the active implementation of Kazakhstan’s proactive economic growth program can begin early next year.

Earlier, it was reported that Baiterek National Managing Holding signed a number of commercial documents during the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council.