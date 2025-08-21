Baiterek Holding delivers over KZT4trl in support to businesses

Of the total, 1.95 trillion tenge was directed to small and medium-sized enterprises, including 657.5 billion for the agro-industrial sector. Large companies received 1.64 trillion tenge, while exporters were allocated 414 billion tenge.

The holding also reported that the volume of procurements stood at 6.8 billion tenge in the first quarter of this year, of which 84% (6.8 billion tenge) was sourced from domestic producers, in line with efforts to strengthen the internal market.

Baiterek has been appointed operator of the planned Almaty Superski resort, a flagship tourism project aimed at diversifying the economy and positioning Kazakhstan as a competitive player in the global tourism industry.

The Board of Directors, chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, approved development targets for 2025–2028, including revenue growth, expanded investment programs, and new infrastructure and tourism initiatives.

To finance these priorities, the Board authorized several funding measures: a Eurobond issue of up to $500 million for investment projects in fields of industrialization, export and new technology; up to $500 million in bond purchases for manufacturing, metallurgy, transport, energy, and green technology; a 100 billion tenge bond issue to support agriculture, half of which will go to concessional loans for local producers and half to update agricultural machinery; and up to 500 million Chinese yuan in bond purchases to attract long-term funding for industrial and infrastructure projects.

It was highlighted that enhanced corporate governance, transparency in procurement, and anti-corruption safeguards will remain central to Baiterek’s operations and greater efficiency of the quasi-public sector system.

