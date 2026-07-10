Baiterek Holding, Alatau City Authority sign cooperation agreement

The document was signed following a meeting between the Chairman of the Holding's Management Board, Rustam Karagoishin, and the Chief Executive Officer of Alatau City Authority, Alisher Abdykadyrov.

Photo credit: Baiterek Holding

The parties discussed promising areas of cooperation and opportunities for using the Holding's financial instruments to implement projects in Alatau City. Particular attention was paid to financing industrial, transport, engineering and housing infrastructure, supporting small, medium and large businesses, attracting domestic and foreign investors, and developing export potential.

Alatau City has been granted a special legal regime that opens up new opportunities for investors. The Holding's task is to back these opportunities with concrete financial instruments — from lending for infrastructure projects to supporting exporters and entrepreneurs. The Agreement will allow us to build this work systematically, with the participation of all development institutions within the group, said Karagoishin.

During the meeting, Abdykadyrov presented the concept for the development of Alatau City as a new point of economic growth for Kazakhstan, and spoke about the opportunities that the special legal regime opens up for investors, business, and the implementation of innovative projects.

The Agreement provides for the creation of a permanent working platform between the organizations, the formation of a joint project portfolio, and the development of new financing mechanisms. The cooperation is expected to expand access for businesses operating in Alatau to state support instruments and to help attract private investment into the city's development.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Head of State amended the decree on Alatau City development.