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    Bahrain says it intercepted 129 missiles, 215 drones amid Iranian attacks

    22:11, 16 March 2026

    The Kingdom of Bahrain announced that the air defence systems of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) intercepted and destroyed 129 ballistic missiles and 215 drones that targeted the Kingdom since the onset of the Iranian aggression, WAM reports.

    Bahrain says it intercepted 129 missiles, 215 drones amid Iranian attacks
    Photo credit: Pexels

    In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the BDF General Command affirmed that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian objects and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

    The statement added that these indiscriminate criminal attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security

    Middle East Armed conflicts Iran World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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