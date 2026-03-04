Bahrain destroys 74 missiles, 92 Iranian drones since Feb 28

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force affirmed that all defence systems remain fully prepared and ready at all times to address any threats.

It described the use of ballistic missiles and drones in targeting civilian facilities and private property as a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the Charter of the United Nations, particularly the principles of distinction and proportionality. It stressed that these random hostile attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.

The General Command urged everyone to remain in their homes and not to go out except in cases of utmost necessity, while adhering to the highest levels of caution to ensure their safety.

Earlier, it was reported that Jordanian authorities announced Tuesday the reopening of the country's airspace to all civil aviation traffic, including departing, arriving, and transit flights.