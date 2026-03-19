BAE Systems exits Air Astana’s shareholder structure

Air Astana reported that BAE Systems plans to sell its remaining stake in the company. For more detailed information about the transaction, the national carrier advised referring to the public disclosures of the British company.

BAE Systems has been a key partner of Air Astana since its establishment. The airline was created in 2001 as a joint venture between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and BAE Systems.

As part of Air Astana’s IPO in 2024, BAE Systems reduced its stake to 16.95%, and in December 2025 sold an additional 10.1%.

“We recognise that Air Astana was no longer a core holding in the context of BAE Systems’ wider operations and we look forward to welcoming new shareholders to the Group at this exciting point in our development. We also note the increase to our free float as a function of the sale,” the statement reads.

Recently, Air Astana published its full‑year 2025 financial results, showing growth in revenue and carrying capacity. According to the company, total revenue increased by 11.4% to USD 1,453.9 million, EBITDAR rose by 0.8% to USD 321.2 million, and the margin stood at 22.1%.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that BAE Systems announced its plan to sell its stake in Air Astana in December 2025.