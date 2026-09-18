Badger captured on camera trap in Zhongar-Alatau National Park

“The badger is a mammal found in mountain and forest ecosystems. It feeds on insects, small vertebrates, and plant matter, playing its own role in natural food chains,” the ministry said.

The ministry noted that camera-trap footage not only offers a glimpse of wild animals in their natural habitat, but also helps specialists study the distribution, activity, and habitats of different species.

Earlier, a camera trap in Zhongar-Alatau State National Nature Park captured one of Kazakhstan’s rarest predators, the Turkistan lynx.