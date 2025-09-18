Back for more: DJ Imanbek earns Latin Grammy nomination

Imanbek Zeikenov shared the news of his nomination on his Instagram page.

His remix of Taichu's track, "Ella Quiere Techno," has been nominated in the "Best Latin Electronic Performance" category.

Four other tracks are also competing in the same category. Voting for the winner is set to begin on October 1, with the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards ceremony scheduled for November 13 in Las Vegas.

As reported in March 2021, Imanbek Zeikenov made history by becoming the first artist from Kazakhstan to scoop the Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording for his remix of SAINt JHN’s «Roses». Later that year, in May, he won the Top Dance/Electronic Song category at the Billboard Awards.