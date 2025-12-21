B-boy Amir Zakirov wins World Breaking Championships 2025 in Dubai
09:31, 21 December 2025
The leader of Kazakhstan’s breaking team, Amir Zakirov, has won the WFADS Dubai Open Breaking 2025 held from December 19 to 20, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.
In the decisive match, Zakirov defeated American Miguel Angel Rosario (B-boy Gravity). Third place went to Ruslan Faizrakhmanov from Russia (B-boy Ruslan Footrockets).
In 2024, Amir Zakirov competed in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris (France). In the quarterfinal, Zakirov lost to world champion VICTOR from the U.S.