Azerbaijan’s industrial output reaches $34.4 billion in January-October

The committee reported that industrial production fell by 0.7 percent in real terms year on year between January and October.

Meanwhile, the processing industry demonstrated positive growth, with the value of manufactured products and services reaching 18.99 billion manat (US$11.2 billion). This represented a 2.7 percent increase in real terms compared to the corresponding period of 2025.

The strongest growth in the processing sector was recorded in the production of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, which surged by 77.2 percent. This was followed by textiles, up 50.9 percent, and pharmaceutical products, which increased by 47.4 percent.

Other industries also posted growth, including tobacco products (15.1 percent), paper and cardboard (14.6 percent), electrical equipment (9.2 percent), rubber and plastic products (6.6 percent), metallurgy (6.4 percent), food products (5.4 percent) and construction materials (4.5 percent).

According to the latest data, Azerbaijan’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached 115.93 billion manat (US$68.2 billion) in January-October 2026, marking a 1.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Value added in the oil and gas sector declined by 0.9 percent, while the non-oil and gas sector recorded growth of 2.9 percent.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Azerbaijan and the UK signed a strategic partnership declaration.