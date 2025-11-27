Azerbaijan's FM discusses interfaith dialogue with Pope Leo XIV

Azerbaijan and the Holy See have strong relations that are important for fostering interfaith dialogue and promoting multiculturalism. The relationship between the two countries serves as a model for dialogue between different faiths, which is a cornerstone of Azerbaijan's state policy, the Azerbaijani foreign minister wrote on his X page.

On November 24, 2025, Jeyhun Bayramov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, embarked on an official visit to the Holy See and the Italian Republic.

During his visit from November 25 through 27, Minister Bayramov is scheduled to engage in meetings with foreign ministers and other senior officials in both the Vatican and Italy. Additionally, he will deliver a speech at a prominent think tank and participate in various other diplomatic and cultural events.

