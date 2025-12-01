Azerbaijan's Baku to host int'l conference on 'Launch of AI Index for Islamic World'

ICESCO Director General Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik and Supreme Chairman of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum are coming to Baku to participate in the event.

The document "AI Index in the Islamic World," prepared to measure the scientific development trends of artificial intelligence (AI), will also be presented for the first time at the Baku conference.

The aim of the conference is to strengthen cooperation on AI in the Islamic world, as well as to discuss the ethical, social, and economic impacts of AI.

The event will bring together ministers of education from 10 ICESCO member countries, international experts, representatives of government agencies, and a total of about 150 participants. Within the framework of the conference, discussions will be held on the role of artificial intelligence in the education system, and a final declaration on the "Launch of the AI Index for the Islamic World" will be adopted.

