Azerbaijan to set up regional AI centre

The initiative was formalized through a memorandum of understanding signed by the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development (İRİA) and the international start-up Polygraf AI.

Under the memorandum, the partners will establish a platform in Baku for the development and implementation of AI solutions, while building a local team of specialists in technology, engineering and cybersecurity.

The collaboration also aims to strengthen human capital in AI, machine learning, data protection and cybersecurity. Training programs, internships and knowledge-sharing initiatives will be organized jointly with technology parks and universities.

In addition, the parties plan to launch joint projects focused on AI security, personal data protection, and the detection of fake and other synthetic content. Pilot technology projects and applied research for the public and private sectors will also be launched in Azerbaijan.

The sides will coooperate in lign with Azerbaijan’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2025-2028 and the Action Plan to Accelerate Digital Development for 2026-2028.

The parties also plan to support the international expansion of Azerbaijan's digital solutions, including into African markets.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that 29 countries signed an agreement in Shanghai on Thursday to establish the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO).