    Azerbaijan to export Istisu mineral water to Kazakhstan

    19:07, 21 October 2025

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have signed a 6 million US dollars trade contract for the supply of Istisu mineral water, Kazakh Deputy Trade and Integration Minister Aidar Abildabekov announced, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Photo credit: Viktor Vedyunin/Kazinform

    The agreement was signed during the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Forum, titled “Economic Cooperation in the Era of Artificial Intelligence and Industrial Initiatives,” held today in Astana.

    According to the deputy minister, a total of 16 agreements and memoranda of cooperation were signed at the forum, covering various fields - from IT technologies to education. Among them was the 6 million US dollars trade deal for the export of Istisu mineral water to Kazakhstan, with the participation of the national trade company KazTrade.

    As part of the forum, the two sides also discussed joint projects, including the construction of a sanatorium near Lake Alakol.

    Earlier, in his remarks at the second meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Supreme Interstate Council, Ilham Aliyev said that a shipment of Kazakh grain was the first cargo transit to Armenia, as Azerbaijan lifts transit restrictions. 

    Azerbaijan Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Business Events IT technologies Education
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
