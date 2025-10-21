Azerbaijan to export Istisu mineral water to Kazakhstan

The agreement was signed during the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Forum, titled “Economic Cooperation in the Era of Artificial Intelligence and Industrial Initiatives,” held today in Astana.

According to the deputy minister, a total of 16 agreements and memoranda of cooperation were signed at the forum, covering various fields - from IT technologies to education. Among them was the 6 million US dollars trade deal for the export of Istisu mineral water to Kazakhstan, with the participation of the national trade company KazTrade.

As part of the forum, the two sides also discussed joint projects, including the construction of a sanatorium near Lake Alakol.

Earlier, in his remarks at the second meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Supreme Interstate Council, Ilham Aliyev said that a shipment of Kazakh grain was the first cargo transit to Armenia, as Azerbaijan lifts transit restrictions.