Azerbaijan pushes for deeper transport integration across Asia

Speaking at a meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Azer Aliyev, Deputy Head of the Transport Policy Department at the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, emphasized Baku’s strong commitment to expanding cooperation with the initiative’s member countries.

"Transport and logistics aren’t just sectors where collaboration is beneficial — they’re essential for the region’s sustainable development," Aliyev said.

This year, Azerbaijan holds the chairmanship of CICA — an international platform uniting over 20 Asian nations to foster trust and cooperation. Amid rising global instability, the country is focusing on infrastructure and logistics corridor development as a key route to regional stability and prosperity.

Photo credit: Aircenter.az

According to Aliyev, it’s not just about building roads and railways — it’s also about deeper integration, including harmonizing customs procedures and adopting unified digital standards.

“We are open to active cooperation with all CICA member states and interested parties to help build a more connected and sustainable region,” he emphasized.

Experts believe Azerbaijan’s initiatives could serve as a catalyst for shaping a new logistics landscape in Asia, where efficient transport flows will be crucial for driving economic growth.

The CICA is a multilateral international platform created to strengthen peace, security and stability in Asia through dialogue and cooperation between the countries of the region.

