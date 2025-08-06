Azerbaijan investors set to build recreational complex on shore of Lake Alakol

Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Business Council, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Turkic Entrepreneurs Aslan Kuniyarov, as well as representatives of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding and the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund took part in the meeting. The delegation of Azerbaijan presented an investment project on the construction of an international recreational and treatment complex on the shore of Lake Alakol. Investors plan to build an all-season tourist site designed to accommodate up to 800 visitors at once. They are expected to channel up to 20 million US dollars into the project that will generate over 200 new jobs. Besides, the project is expected to raise tourist attractiveness of the region, increase tax revenues to the local budget and form a new cluster of blending medicine and leisure.

The ambassador said Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan embarked on a new level of allied relations. The Kazakh President paid three official visits to Azerbaijan last year. The Head of State set a task to strengthen economic ties and develop joint projects in the sphere of manufacturing and tourism. In 2024 Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan established the joint investment fund.

The governor said the region is ready to allot a land plot for the construction and render necessary support.