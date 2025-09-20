The race weekend began with Formula 2 heats and the first Formula 1 practice session, where drivers started preparing for the main races.

In the opening Formula 2 round, American DAMS Lucas Oil driver Jak Crawford finished first. Italian Invicta Racing driver Leonardo Fornaroli came in second, followed by his compatriot Gabriele Mini of Prema Racing in third place.

The 6-kilometer Baku city circuit is regarded as one of the longest and most challenging tracks on the Formula 1 calendar. Drivers face 51 laps, each with 20 turns, including the famous narrow sections in the Icherisheher area, where the track narrows to just 7.6 meters.

The race is run counterclockwise around the track, which was designed by the renowned German architect Hermann Tilke.

The start and finish lines are at Azadliq Square, home to the team garages, pit lane, and Paddock Club. From there, the track winds past the Government House, around the historic Icherisheher district—a UNESCO World Heritage site—and leads spectators to the scenic Caspian waterfront.

This year, 20 drivers from 10 teams will hit the track, including global motorsport stars like Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and more.

The packed weekend kicks off today with free practice and qualifying sessions for Formula 1 and Formula 2. Saturday brings the second F1 practice and the F2 sprint race, leading up to the main event on September 21, which will decide the winner of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been held since 2016. The inaugural race in Baku, known as the European Grand Prix, was won by German driver Nico Rosberg. Over the years, winners have included Daniel Ricciardo, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri. The only exception came in 2020, when the race was canceled due to the pandemic.

Millions of television viewers worldwide and tens of thousands of fans in the stands will witness a spectacular sporting event where sport, history, and Azerbaijan’s modern architecture come together in a single breathtaking experience.

Earlier reports noted that Azerbaijani authorities have simplified visa procedures for foreign guests and participants planning to attend the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

As reported earlier, UEFA’s official website has included 18-year-old Kairat Almaty goalkeeper Sherkhan Kalmurza in the list of the youngest goalkeepers in the history of the UEFA Champions League.