Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash: Deputy PM provides update

He explained that the investigation is being conducted in two parts: the criminal aspect is overseen by the General Prosecutor’s Office, while the aviation incident itself is being examined by the Ministry of Transport.

“The Ministry of Transport is in the final stage of its investigation. We are currently awaiting the final conclusions from licensors, technology owners, air navigation equipment specialists, and others. Essentially, the ministry’s part is ready to be finalized — possibly later this year or early next year. Regarding the General Prosecutor’s Office’s investigation, progress is also being made. You’ve seen the various statements from leaders of neighboring countries, so we hope that part will be completed next year as well,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Azerbaijan Airlines plane which was flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau, Mangistau region, on December 25, 2024.

The plane was carrying 67 people, including 5 crew members. 38 people died and 29 survived as a result of the tragedy. Among the victims were six nationals of Kazakhstan.

On December 30, IATA called for impartial and transparent investigation into Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near Aktau.

On February 4, the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan released a preliminary report on the accident.

In early January, investigators in Brazil started extracting data from the black boxes of the crashed plane.