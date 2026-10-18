Ay Yola brings Bashkir heritage to Grammy voting

The album has been submitted in the Best Global Music Album category, while "Aihylyu" is competing in the Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals category.

Inspired by the ancient Bashkir epic "Ural Batyr," the album features 12 tracks that combine traditional Bashkir vocals and folk instruments with contemporary electronic music. Band members described the Grammy recognition as a significant opportunity to showcase the cultural heritage of Bashkortostan on the international stage.

Ay Yola gained widespread recognition with its hit "Homay," which reached sixth place on Shazam's global Top 200 chart and topped music rankings in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

The group's debut album, "Ural Batyr," was released in October 2025 and has helped introduce Bashkir folk traditions to a global audience through a modern musical style.

It should be noted, Ay Yola was named the official ambassador of the World Nomad Games 2026 - Asia's largest cultural and sporting event.