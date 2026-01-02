'Avatar 3' becomes fastest 2025 film to top 5 mln admissions in S. Korea

The sci-fi tentpole drew about 358,000 moviegoers Thursday, taking a 50.7 percent revenue share and maintaining its lead at the local box office, according to the Korean Film Council. The movie's cumulative admissions stood at about 5.01 million as of 7 a.m.

The third entry in James Cameron's 16-year-old blockbuster franchise reached the 5 million mark in 17 days after its release, two days faster than Disney's popular animated sequel "Zootopia 2."

"Zootopia 2" placed second Thursday with around 137,000 viewers and a 16.2 percent revenue share. It has attracted a total of 7.84 million moviegoers since its local release on Nov. 26.

Noteworthy, Netflix announced early September last year that its global sensation "KPop Demon Hunters" surpassed the platform's popular original series "Squid Game" to become the most-watched title in the streamer's history.