Austria adopts first-ever national strategy for engagement with Africa

The Council of Ministers approved the document, which will remain in effect until 2029.

The Austrian Parliament has been given the green light to proceed with adopting the new Africa Strategy, which seeks to establish an equal strategic partnership with African countries based on shared interests and mutual cooperation, replacing the traditional donor-recipient model.

The new strategy provides for the creation of a Special Envoy for African Affairs position within Austria’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs to oversee its implementation.

The strategy is also aligned with the priorities of the African Union–European Union partnership, the United Nations 2030 Agenda, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Earlier, it was reported that China would expand zero-tariff treatment to all African countries that have diplomatic relations with it starting May 1, 2026.