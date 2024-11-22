EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Australia proposes social media ban for children under 16

    11:53, 22 November 2024

    Australia introduced a draft law Thursday that would ban children under 16 from accessing social media, aiming to tackle online harm among minors.

    Australia proposes social media ban for children under 16
    Photo credit: Freepik

    Communications Minister Michelle Rowland emphasized the need for the law, citing statistics that two-thirds of teens aged 14 - 17 have encountered harmful content online.

    “Keeping Australians safe online is a top priority for the (Prime Minister Anthony) Albanese government,” said Rowland, highlighting dangers like content promoting drug abuse and self-harm.

    The legislation will apply to major social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat.

    The draft would give social media companies a year to implement age-verification systems.

    X owner Elon Musk joined the debate, saying: "Seems like a backdoor way to control access to the Internet by all Australians," quoting Albanese’s support for the law.

    The legislation also proposes hefty fines of up to AU$50 million ($32 million) for platforms that do not comply.

    Children Society Social Media World News Australia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All