Australia proposes social media ban for children under 16

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland emphasized the need for the law, citing statistics that two-thirds of teens aged 14 - 17 have encountered harmful content online.

“Keeping Australians safe online is a top priority for the (Prime Minister Anthony) Albanese government,” said Rowland, highlighting dangers like content promoting drug abuse and self-harm.

The legislation will apply to major social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat.

The draft would give social media companies a year to implement age-verification systems.

X owner Elon Musk joined the debate, saying: "Seems like a backdoor way to control access to the Internet by all Australians," quoting Albanese’s support for the law.

The legislation also proposes hefty fines of up to AU$50 million ($32 million) for platforms that do not comply.