Australia considers tougher gun control after Bondi terror attack

According to Albanese, the issue of strengthening gun control will be placed on the agenda of a National Cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday. Measures under consideration include limits on the number of firearms an individual may own, regular reviews of gun licenses, and additional checks to ensure licenses are not issued on a permanent basis.

“People’s circumstances change. People can be radicalised over time. Licences should not be in perpetuity,” Albanese said, adding that relevant agencies would be tasked with examining further steps in this area.

He also announced an extension of funding for the National Council for Jewish Community Security and its state-based branches. The funds will be used to strengthen physical security measures, carry out capital works, and cover guarding costs for Jewish organizations across the country.

In addition, the government is working on support mechanisms for those affected by the attack, including assistance with funeral arrangements, expedited visitor visas for relatives arriving from overseas, and the possible use of provisions under the Terrorism and Cyclone Insurance Act to ensure insurance payouts to local businesses.

Albanese described the incident as an act of terror and antisemitism carried out on the first day of Hanukkah and urged Australians to show solidarity with the affected community by lighting a candle at 6:47 pm as a symbol that light can overcome darkness.

The attack took place in the Bondi area during a Hanukkah event and targeted the Jewish community. The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, it was reported that the Australian government had allocated 19.5 million Australian dollars, or about $13 million, to support victims of large-scale bushfires in the state of Victoria.