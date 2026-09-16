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    At least 21 killed in Gaza building collapse

    22:45, 16 September 2026

    The death toll from the collapse of a damaged six-story residential building in Gaza City rose to 21 on Wednesday, including eight children, women, and elderly residents, according to Civil Defense teams, Qatar News Agency reported.

    At least 21 killed in Gaza building collapse
    Photo credit: Qatar News Agency / X

    Rescuers recovered 21 bodies and rescued 20 unharmed individuals from the rubble in Tel Al Hawa's Industry Street, while dozens remain missing or injured underneath. 

    Civil Defense noted the building had suffered prior Israeli bombardment before collapsing on displaced families taking shelter inside, warning that thousands of unstable structures across Gaza pose an ongoing threat to residents.

    Earlier, it was reported that three people were killed and another was hospitalized after a news helicopter crashed and caught fire Tuesday evening in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles.

    World News Incidents Middle East situation Armed conflicts
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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