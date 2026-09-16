At least 21 killed in Gaza building collapse

Rescuers recovered 21 bodies and rescued 20 unharmed individuals from the rubble in Tel Al Hawa's Industry Street, while dozens remain missing or injured underneath.

Civil Defense noted the building had suffered prior Israeli bombardment before collapsing on displaced families taking shelter inside, warning that thousands of unstable structures across Gaza pose an ongoing threat to residents.

Earlier, it was reported that three people were killed and another was hospitalized after a news helicopter crashed and caught fire Tuesday evening in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles.