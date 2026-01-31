At least 200 killed in mine collapse in eastern DR Congo

Most of the victims were artisanal miners who were buried, the spokesperson said, adding that children and women were also among the dead.

The collapses occurred on Wednesday and Thursday at different coltan mines in Rubaya, an area controlled by the rebels since April 2024.

Coltan, or columbite-tantalite, is the main source of tantalum, a rare metal used in the production of advanced electronic devices. The United Nations estimated that the Rubaya mines alone account for about 15 percent of the global tantalum supply.

As earlier reported, seven workers were trapped inside an underground shaft at Zhomart mine in Ulytau region, Kazakhstan, on February 17. The incident occurred at around 4:50pm local time 150km away from Zhezkazgan town.

The bodies of all seven workers were retrieved.