At least 19 killed after Bangladesh air force plane crashes into college campus
At least 19 people have been killed as a Bangladesh air force training aircraft crashed into a college and school campus in capital Dhaka, a fire services official and local media reports said, Al Jazeera reported.
The F-7 BGI aircraft crashed into the campus of Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara neighbourhood at about 1pm (07:00 GMT), when students were taking tests or attending regular classes.
More than 50 people, including children and adults, were hospitalised with burns after the crash, a doctor at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery told reporters.
Videos of the aftermath of the crash showed a big fire near a lawn emitting a thick plume of smoke into the sky, as crowds watched from a distance.
Firefighters sprayed water on the mangled remains of the plane, which appeared to have rammed into the side of a building, damaging iron grills and creating a gaping hole in the structure.
Social media videos showed people screaming and crying as others tried to comfort them.
A #Bangladesh Air Force plane crashed near Milestone College, Uttara. Rescue operations are underway. #bangladeshplanecrash pic.twitter.com/OQ7hGgatXq— Mohsin Malik (@MohsinMali20301) July 21, 2025
🚨 BREAKING: Bangladesh Air Force plane crashes near Milestone College, Uttara Diabari. Rescue operations underway. More details soon... pic.twitter.com/s3t5qmlRDg— Defence research forum DRF (@Defres360) July 21, 2025
Earlier it was reported that at least 30 were injured after a vehicle plowed into crowd in the U.S.