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    Astana to host Davis Cup clash between Kazakhstan and Thailand

    21:06, 28 August 2026

    The men's national teams of Kazakhstan and Thailand will meet at the Davis Cup World Group II in Astana on September 18–19, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Astana to host Davis Cup clash between Kazakhstan and Thailand
    Photo source: Astana City Akimat

    The matches will be played on the hard courts of the Beeline Arena National Tennis Center, according to Astana Akimat (City Hall). The winner of the tie will earn the right to compete in World Group I of the team world championship.

    In the current Davis Cup rankings, Kazakhstan is 42nd, while Thailand sits at 60th.

    The two-day tie consists of five matches: four singles and one doubles.

    On the first day, September 18, matches will begin at 1:00 p.m. local time. On September 19, play is set to start at 12:00 p.m.

    Tickets for the matches are already on sale.

    The lineups for both teams will be announced later.

    Qazinform reported earlier that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina ended her run at the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati, U.S., after being unable to complete her quarterfinal match against Poland’s Iga Swiatek due to injury.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Upcoming Events Astana
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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