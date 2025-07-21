Astana Opera offers bright chamber music concerts in Aug

The Musical Holidays at Astana Opera project entails performances by gifted young artists of Kazakhstan who are studying at leading creative universities in our country and abroad. Promising talents have already managed to prove their abilities by performing at venues in different countries of the world and winning prestigious international competitions, and now they are looking forward to the upcoming meeting with their native Kazakh listeners. During these days, students from the Conservatorio Statale di Musica “Gioachino Rossini” in Pesaro (Italy), the Hochschule für Musik und Tanz Köln (Germany), the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and the Purcell School for Young Musicians (UK), Carnegie Mellon University (USA), the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory and many other reputable universities, will take the stage.

By implementing such initiatives as Musical Holidays at Astana Opera, the opera house’s general management is fulfilling an important task – providing the necessary support to young talents who represent the future generation of the Kazakh classical music stars. These up-and-coming artists will be the ones to popularize Kazakh academic music in the international arena in the future.

On July 25, vocalists Nurai Shalman, Aidos Arniyazov, violinists Dariga Kazkenova, Zhanel Bekenova, violist Adil Karimov, cellists Seit Zhanybekov, Ilkham Aimbetov, flautist Kamila Ismagulova, pianist Beibars Smailov and composer Alibi Zhanat will present their art to the audience. Accompanists – Shakhizada Kulseitova, Rakhima Toike. On August 8, soprano Alina Kulbayeva, violinists Nuriya Kanifa Kadyrzhan, Diana Makazhan, flautist Afina Mavidi, bassoonist Abylai Zhumake, pianists Radiya Orazalinova, Zhuldyz Yerzhenis, percussionist Aidar Fazylov will take the stage. Accompanist – Malika Aimakova.

During these days, national works will be performed, such as Azhar’s lament from Zhubanov and Khamidi’s opera Abai, the Kazakh folk song Yapurai arranged by N.K. Kadyrzhan, Alibi Zhanat’s Variations for Dombyra and Piano, etc. In addition, world classical masterpieces by Beethoven, Mozart, Verdi, Haydn, Schubert, Liszt, Brahms, Debussy, Ysaÿe, Scriabin, Rachmaninoff, Wieniawski, Vieuxtemps, Piazzolla, Gordeli, and others, will be presented.

In addition to the Musical Holidays at Astana Opera project, A Passacaglia for the Encore concert will also be held as part of the summer repertoire of the Chamber Hall. On August 1, residents and guests of the capital will see the opera house’s orchestra musician, violinist Aiya Gabbasova, pianist Anara Kamelinova and cellist Azamat Mukhtaruly, who is currently studying at the Yehudi Menuhin School in London. The interesting program features works from different eras, from Baroque to Romanticism, including Handel – Halvorsen’s Passacaglia, Schumann’s Fantasiestücke, Brahms’ Piano Trio No. 1 in B major and Sarasate’s Zigeunerweisen. The highlight of the evening will certainly be the works of outstanding Kazakh authors – Mansur Sagatov’s Kui and Kenzhebek Kumisbekov’s Poem.