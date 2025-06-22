Astana Opera: Cello music to sound on a summer evening

That evening, talented Kazakh musicians, cellist Salauat Karibayev and pianist Aliyar Otetleu, will perform for the capital’s audience. Residents and guests of the capital will not only hear the instrumentalists’ virtuoso playing, but will also enjoy the velvety cello timbre, reminiscent of the sound of the human voice.

It is worth noting that for Salauat Karibayev, soloist of the Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic, this will be his first performance in the capital and, in particular, at Astana Opera. The excellent cellist has already won the love of audiences both at home and abroad. His professional biography includes collaboration as a guest soloist with such famous teams as the Zürcher Symphoniker, Beijing Symphony Orchestra, Latvian National Symphony Orchestra and the Symphony Orchestra of India. The musician has invariably won the Grand Prix and first prizes at international competitions in Switzerland, Armenia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, again and again confirming his exceptional musical talent.

Salauat Karibayev noted that he has known Kazakh pianist Aliyar Otetleu since they studied together at the Akhmet Zhubanov Kazakh Republican Specialized Music Boarding School for Gifted Children. He also recalled that last year they gave a concert together at the Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic.

“Aliyar Otetleu is a wonderful musician, equally brilliantly mastering both classical and contemporary repertoire. I feel very comfortable performing with him, we understand each other without words. We respect each other not only as musicians, but also as friends. I hope that the audience will like our ensemble,” the cellist shared.

“Operaliya is one of the most prestigious festivals in our country, uniting opera singers and representatives of other art forms. Astana Opera is one of the most prominent world-standard stage venues in our country. Therefore, participation in the festival program and performance at the capital’s opera house is a great honour and high praise for any musician. I wish all festival participants good luck and inspiration. We will do our best to win the hearts of the sophisticated audience,” the pianist shared.

It should be noted that Aliyar Otetleu is also a music producer of the famous Kazakh vocal ensemble Mezzo. He has established himself as a master of performance art and a participant in authoritative musical projects. His extensive repertoire covers both world classics and Kazakh folk music in contemporary arrangements.

Let us remind you that as part of the Operaliya Festival, which started more than a month ago with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera has already hosted soloists and creative teams from Italy, Russia and Kazakhstan. The names of the Kazakh musicians presenting the cello music evening will rightfully take a worthy place in the annals of the festival.

The concert starts at 6 PM.