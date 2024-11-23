Astana inaugurates 10th new school under Comfortable School national project

“We have opened the 17th school in Astana. This is an absolute record for the capital city! Under the Comfortable School national project, we have already built and inaugurated 10 modern schools. In general, we plan to build 24 modern schools under this project in 2024-2025 to provide approximately 90,000 pupils with double-shift schooling,” city mayor Zhenis Kassymbek posted on Instagram.

According to him, a few more schools will be opened in Astana by the end of the year, which will let eliminate three-shift learning in 4 schools and tackle overcrowding problem in 3 schools.

In 2025, local officials plan to build and commission more than 20 schools.

“Private investments are attracted to building the new schools,” Zhenis Kassymbek emphasized.

Photo credit: Astana Mayor's Office