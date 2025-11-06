Astana Hub marks 7 years, boosts Kazakhstan’s $4.3B tech ecosystem

Over this period, the cluster has become a key hub for IT development in Kazakhstan and Central Eurasia, creating a robust ecosystem for startups, investors, and tech companies.

"Support from the Head of State, the Government, and the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan has allowed creating unique conditions to boost the tech business and cement the country’s role on the global innovation map," the ministry stated.

A regional innovation powerhouse

Since its launch, Astana Hub has grown to include 1,875 companies, including over 470 foreign-invested firms. Cluster members benefit from tax incentives, simplified labor and visa regimes, access to infrastructure, and opportunities for international collaboration. Since 2019, cluster members have generated $4.3 billion in revenue. This year, IT service exports are expected to exceed $1.5 billion. Within seven years, Astana Hub startups have attracted over $840 million in investment.

Astana Hub operates a network of 20 regional IT hubs, hosting thousands of events, fostering local tech communities, and training the next generation of industry professionals. Over the past two years, Astana Hub’s regional IT hubs have hosted 2,900+ events, attracting 65,000 participants and spotlighting 700 startups.

"Digital Bridge 2025 once again became the highlight of the tech year," the ministry noted. "Over the years, Digital Bridge has become Eurasia’s largest tech platform, shaping the future of the digital economy and signing dozens of international agreements. The forum has drawn over 127,000 participants, 1,500 speakers, 600 startups from more than 100 countries, and around 500 investors and business angels."

Investing in talent

Talent development has become a central focus of Astana Hub. Its Tech Orda program currently educates 9,037 students across 91 IT schools.

Additionally, the country’s first peer-to-peer AI school, Tomorrow School, hosts over 300 students from Kazakhstan, the U.S., Russia, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan. Since its launch, the school has arranged nine selection rounds involving 1,276 participants. A total of 16,041 applications were received.

Astana Hub is also preparing to open TUMO, a center for students aged 12 to 18 to learn robotics, programming, 3D modeling, and creative technologies. The program will cover 11 key areas, including generative AI, game development, digital music, cinematography, graphic and motion design, and web development.

The cluster actively promotes digital education and AI skills. Partner online courses such as "Introduction to AI: ChatGPT," "Data Analysis and Python Basics," "Prompt Engineering Basics," and "QazCoders" have already helped tens of thousands of Kazakhstanis gain proficiency in modern digital professions and tools.

Startups acceleration

Astana Hub’s ecosystem growth has been fueled by its flagship acceleration programs. The Silkway Accelerator, launched in partnership with Google for Startups, has already launched 73 successful startups with a combined valuation of $575 million. The Hero Training program, run in Silicon Valley in collaboration with Draper University, helped 37 startups gain international expertise and secure investments. The Startup Garage incubation program supported over 1,100 early-stage projects.

AI and digital innovation at the core

AI-focused initiatives have also expanded. The flagship AI’preneurs program, launched in 2024, has 52 graduates and 22 startup projects, generating $350,000 in combined investments and pre-sales. The AlchemistX & Silicon Valley Residency program has opened the American market to Kazakh and regional startups. The first cohort was launched jointly with Silkroad Innovation Hub and the FPIP project, followed by a second cohort in partnership with the Silkroad Innovation Hub, IT Park, and IT Park Ventures. Meanwhile, the Astana Innovations Accelerator brings together startups to develop and implement cutting-edge technologies improving living standards. Participants tackle real urban challenges and test their solutions in practical settings. For the latest cohort, 160 applications were submitted, and 22 projects were selected to move forward and activate their innovations.

By the Kazakh President's directive, Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center was established, serving as a global hub for AI and nurturing the next generation of tech leaders.

Astana Hub also develops a platform for technological challenges, connecting companies, government authorities, and IT teams to tackle applied industrial challenges. The platform facilitates the adoption of innovations in manufacturing processes, environmental management, and digitalization, while also advancing the elements of Industry 4.0.

In 2024, the Astana Hub Ventures fund was established to support founders from Central Eurasia at early stages. The fund invests between $50,000 and $500,000 in startups at the pre-seed, seed, and pre-series A stages. To date, the fund has invested in five projects.

Global reach and strategic partnerships

Kazakhstan has expanded its international presence, establishing innovation hubs in the U.S. (SilkRoad Innovation Hub, Palo Alto), UK (Eurasian Hub, London), UAE (Tumar Innovation Hub, Dubai), and China (Khan-Tengri Innovation Hub, Shanghai), promoting local IT companies on global markets.

Digital nomad magnet

International collaboration continues to grow. In 2024, the Digital Nomad Visa and Digital Nomad Residency programs simplified relocation for foreign specialists, attracting highly-skilled digital professionals, creating jobs, and fostering knowledge exchange. Since the launch, specialists have submitted 392 applications, including 352 (90.5%) for Digital Nomad Residency. Most applicants are software developers, followed by web developers, IT project managers, and ICT business analysts.

