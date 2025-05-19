EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Astana hosts Night of Museums

    07:49, 19 May 2025

    Astana-based National Museum of Kazakhstan has hosted the 2025 Night of Museums  cultural and educational event dedicated to the International Museum Day, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Astana hosts Night of Museums
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

    The event was organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information and the Mayor’s Office of Astana.

    Astana hosts Night of Museums
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

    The program of the event includes both exhibitions and interactive programs, artistic performances and master classes.

    Astana hosts Night of Museums
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

    The Night of Museums has been held at the National Museum of the Kazakhstan annually since 2015. Last year, the number of visitors reached 23,000, while in 2016, their number was 30,000. In 2017, the event was held twice and was visited by more than 39,000 people. The first one was dedicated to the Nauryz holiday, and the second one - to the International Museum Day.

    Astana hosts Night of Museums
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

    In 2018, the National Museum welcomed more than 37,000 visitors, and in 2019 – more than 42,000.

    Astana hosts Night of Museums
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

    During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Night of Museums was held online, on the official website of the Museum.

    Astana hosts Night of Museums
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

    In 2023, the number of visitors increased again to 48,000, and in 2024, the event gathered 30,000 people.

    Astana hosts Night of Museums
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform
    Astana hosts Night of Museums
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

     

    Museums and Theatres Kazakhstan Culture Astana
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All