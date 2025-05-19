Astana hosts Night of Museums

The event was organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information and the Mayor’s Office of Astana.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

The program of the event includes both exhibitions and interactive programs, artistic performances and master classes.

The Night of Museums has been held at the National Museum of the Kazakhstan annually since 2015. Last year, the number of visitors reached 23,000, while in 2016, their number was 30,000. In 2017, the event was held twice and was visited by more than 39,000 people. The first one was dedicated to the Nauryz holiday, and the second one - to the International Museum Day.

In 2018, the National Museum welcomed more than 37,000 visitors, and in 2019 – more than 42,000.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Night of Museums was held online, on the official website of the Museum.

In 2023, the number of visitors increased again to 48,000, and in 2024, the event gathered 30,000 people.

