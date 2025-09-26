Astana hosts II Kazakhstan-China Think Tank Forum

According to KazISS, the forum brought together representatives of leading think tanks, government institutions, academic community, and diplomatic corps of the two countries, becoming an important platform for discussing pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and for developing strategic directions of interaction between Kazakhstan and China.

Photo credit: KazISS

In his remarks, Zhаndos Shaimardanov, Director of KazISS, highlighted the particular importance of China’s experience for Kazakhstan in transitioning to an innovative economy.

“Today, China demonstrates an example of successful transformation into an innovative economy, taking leading positions in renewable energy, robotics, and artificial intelligence. For Kazakhstan, it is extremely important to build on this experience in implementing the course towards technological modernization and productivity growth. We are striving to create new industries with high added value, where digital solutions and investment play a key role. In this context, the strategic partnership with China opens opportunities for joint development, strengthening economic resilience, and diversifying our markets,” – emphasized the KazISS Director.

Photo credit: KazISS

Director of the IREECAS CASS, Sun Zhuangzhi, in his speech, particularly highlighted Kazakhstan’s support for China’s global initiatives in strengthening international law and cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence.

“Kazakhstan is the first country in Central Asia to sign a visa-free regime with China. The year 2025 has been declared the Year of Chinese Tourism in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is the leader in the Central Asian region by the number of Confucius Institutes. The growing interest of youth in Chinese culture and language, youth exchanges, and cooperation between media and expert centers create a solid foundation for friendship and for passing this tradition on to future generations,” said the Director of IREECAS CASS with confidence.

Photo credit: KazISS

The forum featured three thematic sessions covering a wide range of pressing issues: from strategic interaction in the diplomatic sphere to the prospects of digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and the deepening of trade and investment cooperation.

Photo credit: KazISS

Kazakhstan-China Think Tank Forum serves as a platform for dialogue between experts of the two countries, strengthening the foundation of partnership and contributing to the development of joint solutions amid global transformations. The First Kazakhstan-China Think Tank Forum was held in November 2024 in Beijing.