Astana hosts first Forum of Compatriot Scientists

The event aimed to engage foreign scientists in the country’s scientific and innovative development and to promote Kazakhstan’s intellectual potential on the international stage. The forum brought together forty scientists from various countries around the world, as well as more than one hundred Kazakhstani researchers and experts. Among the attendees were members of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, representatives of government agencies, higher education institutions, and the media.

Opening the forum, Aibek Smadiyarov, Chairman of the Committee for International Information and Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, emphasized that the foreign ministry is conducting systematic work to unite compatriots abroad, expand scientific cooperation, and strengthen ties with Kazakhstan. He stated that the first Forum of Compatriot Scientists creates a platform for exchanging experience, generating new initiatives, and making a joint contribution to the country’s development.

Phоtо credit: press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

The event featured plenary sessions and a presentation of the international book publishing competition “Uly Dala” (The Great Steppe).

During their presentations, the compatriot scientists presented the latest global achievements in artificial intelligence, nuclear energy, biotechnology, surgery, agriculture, and other sectors. Furthermore, participants proposed a number of practical initiatives for implementing advanced technologies and solutions in Kazakhstan.

