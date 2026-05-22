Astana hosts exhibition of over 600+ local manufacturers

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin attended the ceremony, congratulating the participants on the launch of the largest platform for showcasing domestic businesses.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

In his speech, he noted that the development of entrepreneurship remains a key priority of state policy.

"Strong entrepreneurship is the foundation of economic growth, national prosperity, and social stability. The development of small and medium-sized businesses remains a key priority of state policy," Zhumangarin emphasized.

According to him, this year's exhibition reached a new level and became the largest in its history.

"This year's ULTTYQ ONIM exhibition has reached a new level and is the largest in its history. More than 600 companies are participating in it, which is almost twice as many as last year," Zhumangarin noted. During the ceremony, Zhumangarin also read pout a congratulatory letter from Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It emphasized that the ULTTYQ ONIM platform has already become a traditional symbol of the achievements of Kazakhstani businesses and a demonstration of its development.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

According to government data, today one in five Kazakhstanis is engaged in entrepreneurship, and the contribution of small and medium-sized businesses to the country's economy has reached 41%. The sector employs around 4.5 million people.

It is also noted that the government continues to expand business support tools, including accessible financing, loan guarantees, and entrepreneur support programs. In 2025, more than 560 billion tenge was allocated for business support through the Damu Fund, covering thousands of SME projects.

After the official ceremony, Zhumangarin toured the exhibition pavilions featuring companies from regions.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

Earlier, it was reported, that Kazakhstan is building energy storage systems with a total capacity of 1.6 GW.