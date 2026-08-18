Astana Finance Days 2026: Fintech, AI and global finance unite in Eurasia

Against the backdrop of intensifying global competition for capital, platforms that bring together investors, regulators and financial industry leaders are becoming key venues for strategic decision-making.

Since its inception in 2018, Astana Finance Days has grown as a leading financial forum in the Eurasian region, supporting the development of capital markets and creating new business opportunities in Kazakhstan.

Participants consistently highlight the forum’s practical value: the platform enables the development of interactions that transform into projects, transactions, and long-term strategic partnerships. Business finds partners, financial agenda issues are resolved, and the number of participants increases every year.

More than 5,500 participants from over 80 countries are expected to attend AFD 2026. Confirmed speakers at AFD 2026 include representatives of Kazakhstan’s public sector, national companies, international financial institutions, as well as global investment and asset management firms: Zhaslan Madiyev (Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan), Timur Suleimenov (National Bank of Kazakhstan), Yelena Bakhmutova (Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan), Kubanychbek Omuraliev (Organization of Turkic States), Sami Ibrahim Al-Suwailem (Islamic Development Bank Institute), Timur Turlov (Freedom Holding Corp.), Kirill Khomyakov (Binance), Alexander Diakovsky (ITS), Sanzhar Zhamalov (Mastercard), Ibrahim Canliel (Air Astana), Ben Powell (BlackRock), Yilmaz Kocagoz (Goldman Sachs), Jad Ellawn (Brookfield), Athena Miao (BigONE Eurasia), David Sol (FTSE Russell), Sallianne Taylor (Bloomberg), Aida Chodulova (Kyrgyz Stock Exchange), Alexander Kruglov (Telegram/TON), Drew Guff (Siguler Guff), Joshua Chang (Hong Kong Investment Corporation), Johnson Chui (Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing), Huo Ruirong (Shanghai Stock Exchange), Barry Chan (China International Capital Corporation), together with other prominent leaders and experts from the global financial industry.

AFD 2026 will continue the tradition of in-depth discussions focused on delivering practical solutions. The forum will provide opportunities to analyze global trends, explore new business and investment opportunities, attend a professional financial services exhibition, and establish direct business contacts with investors, top managers and industry leaders.

The thematic focus of AFD 2026 will include capital markets and investment products; trust infrastructure: regulation, law, market confidence; innovation at institutional scale; financing the real economy; regional and cross-border capital cooperation.

Particular attention will be paid to the opportunities and advantages offered by the AIFC ecosystem. The forum will feature business development case studies within the Centre’s jurisdiction – from company growth stories to successful capital raising and international market expansion.

Another key feature of the forum will be the AFD Exhibition – a dedicated exhibition platform, bringing together financial institutions, banks, investment and asset management companies, as well as fintech and technology projects in one space. Participants will showcase their solutions, products and achievements.

The forum is traditionally organised with the support of its partners, including Gold Partner – Freedom; Silver Partners – Solidcore Resources, KAZ Minerals and ITS; Bronze Partners – LMAX Group and Teniz Capital Investment Banking; Industrial Partner – Allur; Crypto Partner – Binance; Fintech Partner – Mastercard; Official Airline Partner – Air Astana; International Media Partner – Euronews, as well as Orient Capital Management, Qanat Invest, BI Group, CICC, Roemer Capital (Europe), Abylai Global Solutions, Symphony Digital Assests, Fitch Ratings, AmCham Kazakhstan, Solana, Halyk Finance, MYD Production, Atlas Capital, PwC, Anchorage Digital, Alif, Jupiter Jet, RCS Group, Zubr Capital, Vitis Capital, Amicorp and others.

Last year the Kazakh capital hosted the 2025 edition of the Astana Finance Days focusing on “Where Capital Empowers the Future”.