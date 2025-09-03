EN
    Astana does not confirm a 2% increase in oil production

    16:44, 3 September 2025

    The Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy confirms its August crude production at 1.712 mb/d, down by 48 tb/d from month before, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Kazinform / Freepik / Midjourney

    "The Ministry categorically denies claims made by some media reports that the country's oil production levels increased in August compared previous month”, the ministry said in a statement published on Wednesday.

    Earlier it was reported that eight OPEC+ countries, namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman met virtually on 3 August 2025, to review global market conditions and outlook. According to an official statement, "the eight participating countries will implement a production adjustment of 547 thousand barrels per day in September 2025." 

    OPEC+ Oil and Gas Economy Energy Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
