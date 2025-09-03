Astana does not confirm a 2% increase in oil production
The Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy confirms its August crude production at 1.712 mb/d, down by 48 tb/d from month before, Kazinform News Agency reports.
"The Ministry categorically denies claims made by some media reports that the country's oil production levels increased in August compared previous month”, the ministry said in a statement published on Wednesday.
Earlier it was reported that eight OPEC+ countries, namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman met virtually on 3 August 2025, to review global market conditions and outlook. According to an official statement, "the eight participating countries will implement a production adjustment of 547 thousand barrels per day in September 2025."