Astana does not confirm a 2% increase in oil production

"The Ministry categorically denies claims made by some media reports that the country's oil production levels increased in August compared previous month”, the ministry said in a statement published on Wednesday.

Earlier it was reported that eight OPEC+ countries, namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman met virtually on 3 August 2025, to review global market conditions and outlook. According to an official statement, "the eight participating countries will implement a production adjustment of 547 thousand barrels per day in September 2025."