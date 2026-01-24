Astana Ballet announces ambitious 2026 season

Looking ahead, 2026 promises a vibrant program of premieres and large‑scale touring projects, united by bold artistic ideas and a global outlook.

The new season will deepen the theatre’s creative direction, broaden its repertoire, and strengthen ties with cultural communities at home and abroad. Audiences can expect exceptional large-scale performances, each marking a significant artistic milestone for the company.

Among the highlights is the modern one‑act ballet Bolero X, to the music of Maurice Ravel. Reimagined through orchestral variations, the work offers a contemplative exploration of dance and its creative process, showcasing the theatre’s commitment to relevant choreography and fresh interpretations of 20th‑century masterpieces.

A central place in the repertoire will be given to the national ballet Qyz Jibek, staged by chief choreographer Mukaram Avakhri. This production blends traditional imagery with modern stagecraft, presenting Kazakh classics in a contemporary artistic form and affirming respect for cultural heritage.

The season’s landmark event will be the grand premiere of La Bayadère, a jewel of the classical repertoire. Its staging reflects the theatre’s dedication to preserving academic traditions while delivering world‑renowned ballet masterpieces to Kazakhstani audiences at the highest professional standard.

The 2026 repertoire will feature a dynamic mix of world classics, modern choreographic projects, national programs, and concert formats. Performances with the theatre’s symphony orchestra will play a prominent role, alongside collaborations with the choir, soloists, and guest conductors. The theatre will continue to develop its concert program, strengthening its musical focus and showcasing the orchestra as an autonomous artistic entity.

Extensive touring is planned across Kazakhstan and internationally, with a strong emphasis on educational and social initiatives. These include collaboration with the Academy, support for emerging choreographers and performers, and the launch of international creative partnerships.

