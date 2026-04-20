Astana and Zagreb deepen partnership across key sectors

During the meeting, the parties further discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan-Croatia relations in the political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, noting the positive momentum in bilateral cooperation.

Particular attention was given to expanding trade and economic ties, attracting investment, and strengthening cooperation in education, science, and tourism. The importance of stimulating contacts between the business communities of the two countries and implementing mutually beneficial joint projects was emphasized.

The parties expressed readiness to further deepen constructive dialogue and continue close interaction in both bilateral and multilateral formats, including within international organizations.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan is forging stronger economic ties with Belgium’s Wallonia region.