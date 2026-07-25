Astana and Russian border cities could be connected by direct flights

Speaking at the 22nd Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, Tokayev emphasized the importance of improving transport and logistics connections, particularly for border regions.

He proposed creating a joint “500+” air accessibility development program, which would involve the gradual launch of direct flights between Astana and Russian border cities with populations exceeding 500,000 people.



According to Tokayev, the initiative would not only improve connectivity but also create favorable conditions for increasing tourism flows between the two countries.

The Kazakh President also highlighted the potential for developing joint cross-border tourism routes and called for closer cooperation between representatives of the tourism industries of Kazakhstan and Russia.

“Russia currently ranks first in the number of tourists arriving in Kazakhstan for holidays and sightseeing. China is second, India is third, and Turkiye is fourth,” Tokayev said.

He noted that Kazakhstan has significant potential for tourism development due to its favorable geographic location, diverse landscapes, and rich historical and cultural heritage.

Tokayev added that Russian tourists face no language or cultural barriers in Kazakhstan due to shared history and traditions.

“Developing cross-border tourism is not only about economics. It is an investment in strengthening mutual trust and creating a common space of good-neighborliness, which reflects the strength of our bilateral relations and serves as a powerful driver of joint development,” he said.

Tokayev stated that the strength of Kazakhstan-Russia relations lies in the combination of high-level political dialogue with active cooperation between regions, businesses, scientific communities, cultural organizations, and millions of people.

“Our multifaceted cooperation is characterized by a rare combination of continuity and dynamism. While preserving respect for our common past, we are consistently opening new horizons for a shared future,” the President said.

He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to developing a constructive strategic partnership with Russia, describing it as a major global power.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan brought a large delegation to Omsk, including heads of central government agencies, heads of all border regions, and business representatives, reflecting Astana’s commitment to practical cooperation and achieving concrete agreements.

The President concluded that the results of the forum would open a new chapter in Kazakhstan-Russia strategic partnership and alliance relations, contributing to the prosperity of both countries and the well-being of their peoples.

Earlier, the Kazakh president suggested launching a digital transport corridor between Kazakhstan and Russia.