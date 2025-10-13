Asian markets sink after Trump threatens new tariffs on China

Trump’s remarks came after Beijing tightened control over rare earth exports - critical minerals used in electronics, automobiles and semiconductors - in a move widely viewed as retaliation for U.S. export restrictions introduced in late September. “China is taking a hostile stance,” Trump said Friday, pledging to impose an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods starting November 1.

The announcement sent shockwaves through regional markets. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.4%, China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 1.6%, South Korea’s KOSPI lost 1.5%, Taiwan’s TAIEX slid 2.3%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.5%. The Tokyo Stock Exchange was closed for a public holiday.

If enacted, the new tariffs would raise total U.S. duties on Chinese imports to roughly 130%, approaching the 145% peak reached during the spring’s trade standoff. U.S. stocks also slumped Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq recording their worst day since April.

Beijing vowed countermeasures, saying China “is not afraid of a trade war” but called for continued dialogue. Its commerce ministry defended the rare-earth measures as “legitimate and necessary,” accusing Washington of escalating tensions.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump later struck a softer tone, saying the U.S. “wants to help China, not hurt it.” “Don’t worry about China - it will be all fine!” he wrote.

