Asian Games final was tough and emotional - Assel Kanay

Kanay admitted that the final was far from easy.

“Today, luck was not on my side. I was physically prepared, but things just did not go my way, and unfortunately, the Chinese athlete won. The final was emotionally challenging, but the competition as a whole was an incredible experience, filled with both tears and joy,” Kanay said.

The Kazakh athlete also reflected on her opponent in the final.

“I have faced the Chinese athlete several times, so we know each other very well. This time, I could tell that she had prepared thoroughly for our bout. I defeated her at the Asian Championships the last time we met, so I was confident I could win again. However, the judges’ decision ultimately left me with the silver medal,” she said.

Kanay said she intends to continue representing Kazakhstan at upcoming competitions.

“Next up is the Kazakhstan Championships in Astana, followed by the World Championships next year. I hope to bring home a gold medal for my country,” the athlete said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Assel Kanay won the Asian Games karate silver.