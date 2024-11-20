ASC places Kazakhstani atop of men’s 25m rapid fire pistol ranking

Nikita Chiryukin of Kazakhstan is placed atop of the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol ranking by the Asian Shooting Confederation with 1,500 points.

His compatriot Konstantin Malinovskiy is ranked 5th in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions.

Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Le is placed 7th in the ASC women’s 50m 3 positions ranking.

Another Kazakhstani Valeriy Rakhimzhanov takes the 5th spot in the ASC men’s 10m air pistol.

Earlier it was reported that two Kazakhstani shooters secured top spots in the Asian rankings.