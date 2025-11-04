Artist Nurzhas Sadyrbai to represent Kazakhstan at Dimash's new project 'Voice Beyond Horizon'

Representing Kazakhstan in this international project is Nurzhas Sadyrbai – a singer, musical theater and film actor, and artist known for his seamless blend of vocal mastery and stage expressiveness.

Nurzhas was born in 2000 in the city of Uchkuduk. In 2019, he graduated from the State College of Culture and Arts in Navoi with a major in academic vocal performance.

He later earned his higher education at the Kazakh National University of Arts, studying under Askhat Maemirov with a specialization in musical theater performance. Even as a student, Nurzhas began performing on professional stages. One of his first notable roles was Romeo in the musical Romeo and Juliet.

Since 2020, Nurzhas has been a performer at the State Musical Theater for Young Audiences in Astana. His repertoire includes such roles as Tulegen in the opera Kyz Zhibek, Floridor in the operetta Mademoiselle Nitouche, and Akan-Seri in the musical Shamshi.

Skillfully conveying both the lightness of romantic stories and the depth of dramatic productions, Nurzhas has created expressive characters in various stage performances, including Abai–Togzhan, where he played Abai, and Gaukartas, where he portrayed Kayyrken, among others.

In cinema, Nurzhas took on the leading role in the musical feature film Yestai and Korlan, bringing to life the image of the great Kazakh folk composer Yestai.

