Arsenal expecting a difficult game against Kairat, says head coach

Arteta said his coaching staff had conducted a detailed analysis of Kairat, noting both the team’s strengths and weaknesses, and stressed that his side was preparing for a challenging game.

“This is the Champions League, so every opponent is very tough because they are very used to winning. Obviously, the conditions they are coming into are special because of where they are in the domestic league as well. Looking back at the games they played against Real Madrid or Inter - I watched both - they made it very, very difficult for them. So tomorrow we expect a very similar game. We have to be at our best because we want to win the game again, and we’ll go for it,” Arteta said in response to a question from Qazinform.

The Arsenal manager added that his team understands its strong position across all competitions and is approaching the decisive phase of the season with full focus on competing for victories.

“We have earned the right to be in a great position in four competitions, and in the next four months we’re going to play with enjoyment, with a lot of courage and with the conviction that we’re going to win it. This is going to be the mindset and where we’re going to put our energy,” he said.

The coach also addressed the issue of a congested fixture schedule. Arsenal have played their last four away matches across four different competitions, which he described as a significant test. He noted that the coaching staff and players conducted a detailed review on Monday and outlined a strategy for the second half of the season, taking into account both physical and psychological demands.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Almaty-based Kairat had travelled to London ahead of their January 28-29 away match against Arsenal.