Around one million trees and shrubs to be planted in Astana

“With the onset of favorable weather conditions, large‑scale work on repairs, restoration, and improvements has begun across the city. My colleagues and I are inspecting all districts, adjusting the work plan as needed. Road construction and repair will begin this weekend,” the mayor shared on his Instagram account.

He added that work has already started on the improvement of public spaces.

“This year, we will focus on city greening works. We plan to plant around one million seedlings, shrubs, and trees. Improvements will also be carried out along the LRT line,” Kassymbek noted.

Daily cleaning, repair, and restoration efforts are underway, with particular focus on areas adjacent to the LRT line.

The mayor emphasized that 4.3 billion tenge had been allocated for road improvement projects in Astana.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Prime Minister Bektenov announced plans to build a state-of-the-art geological cluster in Astana at the Geoscience & Exploration Central Asia 2026.